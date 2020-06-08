Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

- More than 403,000 deaths - The pandemic has killed least 403,449 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Monday, based on official sources.

More than seven million cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 110,514 deaths, followed by Britain with 40,542, Brazil with 36,455, Italy with 33,899 and France with 29,155 fatalities.

Mainland China has to date declared 4,634 deaths and 83,040 infections.

- India eases lockdown - Malls and temples reopen in several cities across India in a bid to ease the devastating blow to the economy of the 10-week lockdown, despite the country recording a record daily number of new infections.

The reported death toll of 7,135 in the country of 1.3 billion people is much lower than reported in other badly-hit countries, but the epidemic is only expected to peak locally in July.

- More than 100,000 cases in Pakistan - Pakistan has recorded more than 100,000 cases of coronavirus, as hospitals warn they are running out of beds to treat patients.

Pakistan, a country of 210 million which like India has lagged behind Western nations in virus tolls, has in recent weeks reported a sharp rise in new infections.

2,000 deaths have now been recorded.

- Travellers to Britain quarantined - Britain introduces a two-week quarantine for most people arriving from abroad, in the face of loud protests by the ailing aviation sector.

The measure, which applies to both residents and visitors with some exceptions, aims to prevent a second wave of contagion from abroad.

- Russia eases borders - Russia announces the first steps to allow its citizens to travel beyond its borders. Russian citizens can leave the country to work, study or take care of sick relatives. Foreigners can also visit Russia to care for relatives.

Moscow's mayor says the capital's lockdown will end on Tuesday.

- Irish go back to the shops - Ireland's shops -- except shopping centres -- are permitted to trade and travel limits are massively relaxed. Employees able to maintain social distancing are also encouraged to return to their workplaces.

- Rugby stadiums open in New Zealand - In a world first after the coronavirus, there will be no crowd restrictions when Super Rugby resumes in New Zealand this weekend, organisers announce.

New Zealand lifts all domestic coronavirus restrictions on Monday after its final patient is given the all clear and released from isolation.