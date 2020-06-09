Coronavirus: latest global developments

(@FahadShabbir)

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

- More than 406,000 deaths - The pandemic has killed at least 406,466 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Tuesday, based on official sources.

More than seven million cases have been registered in 196 countries and territories.

The United States is the worst-hit country with 111,007 deaths, followed by Britain with 40,597, Brazil with 37,134, Italy with 33,964 and France with 29,209 fatalities.

- Moscow opens, virus rages - Muscovites flock to streets and parks after authorities in the Russian capital lift restrictions, even as the country registers 8,595 new cases and 171 deaths, taking its total toll past 6,000.

- Delhi braces for half a million cases - Authorities in the Indian capital warn that they expect cases there to shoot up almost 20 times to more than half a million in the coming weeks.

- Hardship in North Korea - A UN rights expert warns that food insecurity in North Korea is deepening and some people are "starving" after it closes the border with China and takes other steps to tackle an outbreak. The hermetic totalitarian state is yet to confirm a single case of COVID-19.

- Troubles skies - The International Air Transport Association says international airlines are in line to make a combined net loss of more than $84 billion this year because of the crisis.

- France pledges 15 bn Euros for aviation - The French government pledges 15 billion euros ($16.9 billion) for the country's aviation industry, where thousands of jobs are on the line.

- Cathay Pacific bailout - Troubled Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific announces a HK$39 billion ($5 billion) government-led bailout plan -- a sweeping proposal that will inject liquidity and keep it afloat, as the government takes a small stake in the firm.

- Paris investigates - The chief prosecutor in Paris says he has opened a probe into the French state's handling of the outbreak, with possible charges including "involuntary homicide" and "endangering life".

The investigation does not target either President Emmanuel Macron or government ministers.

- Keeping Antarctica virus free - New Zealand says it will reduce its scientific projects in Antarctica to keep the virtually uninhabited continent free from COVID-19.

According to reports, the number of projects by Antarctic New Zealand, the government agency that does environmental research on the continent, will be cut from 36 to 13 across the upcoming research season from October to March.

- Cyprus open for tourists - The Mediterranean island of Cyprus, desperate to save its summer holiday season, welcomes its first tourists after nearly three months on lockdown, with flights scheduled from Israel, Greece and Bulgaria.

