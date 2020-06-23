Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Local lockdowns in Germany - Authorities in Germany order a lockdown and restrictions on 360,000 people in Guetersloh, in the country's most populous state of North Rhine-Westphalia, following an outbreak in a slaughterhouse that has infected more than 1,500 workers

Hours later Germany places a neighbouring district, Warendorf, under lockdown as well.

- Downsizing Hajj - Saudi Arabia says it will dramatically scale back the hajj pilgrimage to islam's holiest sites next month, allowing just 1,000 pilgrims living in the kingdom to take part -- a fraction of the 2.5 million from around the world who attended last year.

- Global trade: bad and good - The World Trade Organization says global trade is expected to drop around 18.5 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of this year.

However, the WTO says the expected plunge was better than its worst-case scenario for the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on global trade.

- More than 120,000 dead in US - The pandemic has killed at least 472,173 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Tuesday, based on official sources.

The United States has the most deaths at 120,402 followed by Brazil with 51,271, Britain with 42,647, Italy with 34,657 and France with 29,633.

- Djokovic tests positive - Top tennis player Novak Djokovic says he has tested positive for the virus.

The Serb star is "not showing any symptoms" according to a statement from his spokesman.

Djokovic is the fourth player to contract the virus after taking part in an exhibition tennis tournament in the Balkans -- raising questions over the sport's scheduled return in August.

- South Korea 'second wave' - The country reports 46 new cases after health authorities declare it is battling a second wave of infections that have been circulating for weeks.

- Time again for a pint - Pubs in England will reopen on July 4, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says as he unveils an easing of the lockdown for hospitality, culture and tourism, which will also see cinemas, museums, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers opening again to the public.

- car sales to plunge - Auto sales in Europe this year will tumble a record 25 percent due to the pandemic which has left manufacturers facing a "major economic crisis", a top industry group says.

- South Africa leading the way - South Africa will roll out the continent's first vaccine trial this week, the university leading the pilot says, setting out to vaccinate 2,000 people with ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, which has been developed by the Oxford Jenner Institute and is already being evaluated in Britain.

- Bleak prospects for South Asia's children - More than 100 million children in South Asia could slip into poverty as a result of the pandemic, a United Nations report says of the long-term impact of the crisis.