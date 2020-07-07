Coronavirus: latest global developments

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - Melbourne lockdown, again - Five million Melbourne residents are ordered back into lockdown after cases surge in Australia's second-biggest city.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews announces a six-week lockdown will begin Wednesday, warning "we can't pretend" the virus crisis is over.

After the city detects 191 new cases in 24 hours, Andrews says there are now too many to trace properly, so restrictions are needed.

"The situation we are in is more serious than late March, because we have community transmission, which is much harder to track than infection in return travellers," says Raina MacIntyre, a biosecurity expert at the University of New South Wales.

- Bolsonaro symptoms, takes test - Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro tells CNN Brazil he has been tested for the virus after showing symptoms including a fever. He also says he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive measure.

- British PM sparks outrage - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is accused of trying to rewrite history for appearing to blame the deadly spread of the virus in care homes on the institutions themselves.

In an interview Johnson said: "We discovered too many care homes didn't really follow the procedures in the way that they could have." The comments cause outrage among care providers, with one accusing Johnson of an "appalling" attempt to deflect from "an absolute travesty of leadership from the government".

- More than 538,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 538,326 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Tuesday based on official sources.

At least 11.6 million cases have been registered in 196 countries.

The United States is the hardest-hit country with 130,306 deaths. It is followed by Brazil with 65,487, Britain with 44,236, Italy with 34,869 and Mexico with 31,119 fatalities.

- China: zero virus cases - Beijing reports zero new cases for the first time since the emergence of a cluster in the Chinese capital in June.

- Mayor in US tests positive - "COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive," tweets the mayor of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms.

- Israel 'disoriented' - A top Israeli health official resigns saying her guidance on combatting the virus is being disregarded as the country faces surging cases and has re-imposed several lockdown measures.

"For a few weeks now, our compass for dealing with the pandemic has become disoriented," writes Siegal Sadetzki, the health ministry's director of public health services, in a Facebook post announcing her decision to step down.

- Iran's toll keeps rising - Iran, the country with the middle East's deadliest outbreak, announces 200 more deaths, its highest single-day death toll. Its previous record was on Sunday.

And in a further blow, eleven players and one staff member at Tehran football giants Esteghlal test positive, according to official agency Irna.