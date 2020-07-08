Coronavirus: latest global developments

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - US leaves WHO - The United States formally notifies the United Nations that it will withdraw from the World Health Organization, whose coronavirus response has been harshly criticised by President Donald Trump.

The US tells UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the WHO's biggest contributor will leave on July 6, 2021, a State Department spokesperson says.

- Bolsonaro tests positive - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19 after consistently playing down its risks, including ignoring containment measures such as social distancing.

- Clashes in Serbia over curfew - Dozens of people are injured and roughly 20 arrested after protests against a new virus curfew in the Serbian capital Belgrade deteriorate into violence before dawn, with running battles between demonstrators and police.

- More than 544,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 544,311 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Wednesday based on official sources.

The United States is the hardest-hit country with 131,480 deaths. It is followed by Brazil with 66,741, Britain with 44,391, Italy with 34,899 and Mexico with 32,014 fatalities.

- France rules out 'total lockdown' - The French government says it will not respond to any new COVID-19 outbreak with another nationwide lockdown.

"My aim is to prepare France for a possible second wave while preserving our daily life, our economic and social life," the new Prime Minister Jean Castex says on RTL television.

"But we're not going to impose a lockdown like the one we did last March, because we've learned... that the economic and human consequences from a total lockdown are disastrous".

- UK jobs boost - The UK government unveils a package worth �30 billion ($37 billion, 33 billion Euros) to save jobs and help the young into work to kickstart the coronavirus-hit economy.

- Worried markets - Stock markets mostly extend losses, as concerns about fresh infection spikes help haven investment gold reach above $1,800 an ounce for the first time since 2011.

- Brain problems? - Potentially fatal COVID-19 complications in the brain including delirium, nerve damage and stroke may be more common than initially thought, a team of British-based doctors warn, after looking at the neurological symptoms of 43 patients.

- Uzbekistan locks down - Facing a steady growth in cases, Uzbekistan says it will reimpose restrictions, with restaurants, gyms, swimming pools and non-food markets in the ex-Soviet country among the businesses shuttered from July 10 to August 1.

- Cricket comeback - International cricket resumes for the first time, with England batting in the first Test against the West Indies at Southampton -- the first of the three-Test series, which is being played behind closed doors.