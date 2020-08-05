Coronavirus: latest global developments

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More than 700,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 701,112 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Wednesday based on official sources

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis: - More than 700,000 dead - The pandemic has killed at least 701,112 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally at 1100 GMT on Wednesday based on official sources.

There have been at least 18.5 million cases registered in 196 countries and territories.

The United States has recorded the most deaths with 156,830, followed by Brazil on 95,819, Mexico 48,869, Britain 46,299 and India with 39,795 fatalities.

- Tougher mask rules - France and the Netherlands impose stricter mask-wearing rules amid signs of the pandemic flaring up again across the globe.

Toulouse in southwest France announces the wearing of face masks is now compulsory in particularly busy streets and squares. Authorities say Paris and other cities are expected to follow suit soon.

Similar mask-wearing measures come into force in Rotterdam and in some busy neighbourhoods of Amsterdam, including the famous red-light district.

- South Africa's health workers - In South Africa, the hardest-hit country in Africa, some 24,000 health workers have contracted the virus and 181 have died since March, the health minister announces.

- Aberdeen faces new lockdown - Scotland will reimpose lockdown restrictions in and around the city of Aberdeen after recording dozens of new cases there this week, says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The measures, which include closing all indoor and outdoor hospitality venues by 1600 GMT, follow more than 20 pubs and restaurants being involved in what Sturgeon warns could become a "significant outbreak".

- Afghanistan infections - The health ministry says nearly a third of the population in Afghanistan -- or 10 million people -- has been infected with the virus, drawing on data from a survey based on antibody tests on around 9,500 people across the country.

- No pints for Ireland - Ireland further postpones the end of its lockdown with prime minister Micheal Martin announcing that "pubs, bars, hotel bars, night clubs and casinos will remain closed".

He also announces that the current limits on crowds of 200 for outdoors and 50 for indoors will remain in place, while face coverings will be mandatory in shops from August 10.

- Italy considers Ryanair ban - Italy's national civil aviation authority ENAC threatens to suspend low-cost airline Ryanair's permit to fly in the country over alleged non-compliance with COVID-19 safety rules.

- travel industry woes - British airline Virgin Atlantic, which has not flown since April, applies for bankruptcy protection in the United States as it seeks to tie up a rescue deal in the UK.

Virgin Australia says it will close its budget subsidiary Tigerair Australia and lay off 3,000 staff as it prepares to relaunch under new owners.

And Copenhagen airport, the largest in Scandinavia, says it may lay off a quarter of staff -- around 650 employees -- as it confronts the massive drop in passengers.

- No-show Nadal -US Open defending champion Rafael Nadal says he will not play the Grand Slam event this year, citing concerns over the coronavirus and the "barbaric" tennis schedule.

The Spanish star says he does, however, still intend to play at the French Open in September and remains hopeful it will go ahead.