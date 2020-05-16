Coronavirus: latest global developments Coronavirus: latest global developments

UrduPoint.com
Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis

Here are the latest developments in the coronavirus crisis.

- Bundesliga is back - Germany's Bundesliga returns to action with the resumption of the first top European league since the lockdown watched closely to see if it provides a blueprint for other competitions.

The football matches will be played behind closed doors and players and coaches, who have been in quarantine for the past week, must follow stringent hygiene guidelines.

- More than 307,000 dead - The coronavirus has killed at least 307,321 people worldwide since it surfaced in China late last year, according to an AFP tally on Saturday at 1100 GMT based on official sources.

There have been more than 4.5 million officially recorded cases in 196 countries and territories.

The United States has recorded the most deaths at 87,568. It is followed by Britain with 33,998, Italy with 31,610, Spain with 27,563, and France with 27,529.

- Santiago lockdown - Chile's government orders a week-long total lockdown for its capital Santiago after a spike in infections over the last days.

- Spain stays on high alert - The Spanish government will seek a fresh extension of its state of emergency that will last "about a month" until the transition out of lockdown is completed, says Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

- Italy to reopen borders - Italy meanwhile looks to quicken its exit from lockdown, with the government announcing it will reopen to European tourists from early June and scrap a 14-day mandatory quarantine period.

Beginning on June 3, visitors within the Schengen zone will be allowed to enter Italy with no obligation to self-isolate. Italians will also be able to move between regions, though local authorities can limit travel if infections spike.

- 'Corona demos' in Germany - As part of a growing wave of demonstrations in Germany by conspiracy theorists, extremists and anti-vaxxers against coronavirus restrictions, thousands of people are set to mass in Stuttgart, Munich and Berlin, with police out in force.

- Air Canada to slash workforce - Air Canada, which has reduced its flights by 95 percent, announces it will lay off at least half of its approximately 38,000 staff.

