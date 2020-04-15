UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Likely Emerged Naturally, But Data 'Inconclusive' - Top General

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 01:00 AM

Coronavirus Likely Emerged Naturally, But Data 'Inconclusive' - Top General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The United States is still trying to trace the exact origins of coronavirus, but "the weight of evidence" seems to indicate the pandemic had natural causes as opposed to being developed in a laboratory, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley told reporters on Tuesday.

"It should be no surprise to you that we have taken a keen interest in that. We have had a lot of intelligence take a hard look at that," Milley said at a Pentagon briefing. "I would just say at this point it is inconclusive although the weight of evidence seems to indicate natural. But we don't know for sure."

He was replying to a reporter's question if there is any evidence that coronavirus "began in a Chinese lab and maybe was released accidentally."

Related Topics

China Pentagon United States Weight Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak sends motivational mes ..

1 minute ago

Azerbaijan May Lose $1Bln If Oil Prices Do Not Reb ..

26 minutes ago

UK GDP could 'fall 13%' in 2020 as virus death tol ..

27 minutes ago

Global Oil Output May Shrink Beyond OPEC+ Deal, 20 ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia, US to Suffer Most From OPEC+ Oil Pro ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s first National Fraud Awareness campaign la ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.