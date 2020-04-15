Coronavirus Likely Emerged Naturally, But Data 'Inconclusive' - Top General

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) The United States is still trying to trace the exact origins of coronavirus, but "the weight of evidence" seems to indicate the pandemic had natural causes as opposed to being developed in a laboratory, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley told reporters on Tuesday.

"It should be no surprise to you that we have taken a keen interest in that. We have had a lot of intelligence take a hard look at that," Milley said at a Pentagon briefing. "I would just say at this point it is inconclusive although the weight of evidence seems to indicate natural. But we don't know for sure."

He was replying to a reporter's question if there is any evidence that coronavirus "began in a Chinese lab and maybe was released accidentally."