UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Lockdown Cost Over 600,000 Jobs In UK - Statistics

Sumaira FH 44 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 09:00 PM

Coronavirus Lockdown Cost Over 600,000 Jobs in UK - Statistics

The number of people on payroll in the United Kingdom went down by 612,000, or 2.1 percentage points, since the government imposed a coronavirus lockdown on March 23, official figures out Tuesday show

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The number of people on payroll in the United Kingdom went down by 612,000, or 2.1 percentage points, since the government imposed a coronavirus lockdown on March 23, official figures out Tuesday show.

"Data shows that the number of paid employees fell by 612,000 between March 2020 and May 2020," the Office for National Statistics said in a report.

The unemployment rate for the three months to April was estimated at 3.9 percent, 0.1 percentage points higher than a year earlier but largely unchanged on the previous quarter.

At the same time, the total number of weekly hours worked in the three months to April was 959.9 million, down a record 94.2 million hours on the previous year, or 8.9 points.

The average pay growth slowed notably from February to April, most notably in industries where furloughing was most prominent. Many of them were the lowest-paying industries, in particular accommodation and food services.

Related Topics

Same United Kingdom February March April May 2020 From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah steps up campaign against COVID-19 to prot ..

44 minutes ago

Federal Tax Authority holds 5th Forum for Freight ..

59 minutes ago

OIC Roundly Condemns HouthiMilitia’s Ballistic M ..

1 hour ago

OIC General Secretariat Welcomes Summit of the Pre ..

1 hour ago

SEC reviews infrastructure development projects

2 hours ago

Dubai Culture launches its first initiative within ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.