Coronavirus Lockdown Cost Over 600,000 Jobs in UK - Statistics

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The number of people on payroll in the United Kingdom went down by 612,000, or 2.1 percentage points, since the government imposed a coronavirus lockdown on March 23, official figures out Tuesday show.

"Data shows that the number of paid employees fell by 612,000 between March 2020 and May 2020," the Office for National Statistics said in a report.

The unemployment rate for the three months to April was estimated at 3.9 percent, 0.1 percentage points higher than a year earlier but largely unchanged on the previous quarter.

At the same time, the total number of weekly hours worked in the three months to April was 959.9 million, down a record 94.2 million hours on the previous year, or 8.9 points.

The average pay growth slowed notably from February to April, most notably in industries where furloughing was most prominent. Many of them were the lowest-paying industries, in particular accommodation and food services.