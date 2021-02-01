UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Lockdown Extended In Israel Until Friday - Netanyahu's Office

Umer Jamshaid 2 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 05:40 AM

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The Israeli government is extending the coronavirus lockdown until February 5, while the Ben Gurion Airport will remain shut down until February 7, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced early Monday.

The Israeli government convened on Sunday night to approve the extension of the restrictions that were introduced on January 8. Initially, the lockdown measures were expected to be in force until January 31.

Netanyahu's office announced in the early hours of Monday that the government had approved the extension of the lockdown, with all current measures remaining in force until Friday.

Meanwhile the Ben Gurion Airport will remain closed for an additional two days, until midnight February 7. The only exception will be special humanitarian or other urgent flights that will be subject to review by a government commission.

Land border crossings will also remain closed.

On Wednesday, the Israeli cabinet will meet again to discuss the possibility of extending the coronavirus restrictions further.

According to Netanyahu, fines for violating the lockdown measures have been doubled.

Over the weekend, anti-government demonstrations were held again in Jerusalem, near the House of the Prime Minister on Balfour Street. Protests calling on Netanyahu to step down have been held regularly on weekends, despite the coronavirus pandemic. Demonstrators accuse Netanyahu of mishandling the coronavirus situation in Israel, which has led to an economic crisis in the country.

