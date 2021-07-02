Coronavirus Lockdown Not Under Consideration in Russia - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) The introduction of a lockdown is currently not under consideration in Russia, and it is necessary to get vaccinated against the coronavirus to prevent it, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The president did touch upon lockdowns. Nobody wants any lockdowns, and yes, it is not under consideration. It is not discussed, and, so that it is not discussed later, we must all be vaccinated as soon as possible," Peskov told reporters.