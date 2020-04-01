UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Lockdown Reason Behind Rising Depression Among UK Citizens - Study

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 12:24 AM

The lockdown imposed in the United Kingdom because of the coronavirus pandemic was the main factor behind rising levels of anxiety and depression among the British people, the study jointly conducted by the University of Sheffield and the Ulster University said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The lockdown imposed in the United Kingdom because of the coronavirus pandemic was the main factor behind rising levels of anxiety and depression among the British people, the study jointly conducted by the University of Sheffield and the Ulster University said on Tuesday.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared an almost complete lockdown on March 23, severely restricting the movement of the country's citizens.

"On Tuesday 24 March, 38 per cent of study participants reported significant depression and 36 per cent reported significant anxiety.

On the day before the announcement, 16 per cent reported significant depression and 17 per cent reported significant anxiety," the University of Sheffield said in a press release.

According to the study, 32 percent of UK citizens "already lost income" due to the measures imposed in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Moreover, 70 percent of respondents said that they would choose to be vaccinated against the virus if the vaccine was available.

The UK has so far confirmed 22,141 COVID-19 cases and 1,408 deaths from coronavirus-related complications.

