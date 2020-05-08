Coronavirus Made EU Citizens Feel Less Confident in Their Governments - Eurofound

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) People across the European Union have reported very low levels of trust in the EU and in their national governments, coupled with high levels of loneliness and low levels of optimism about their future during the coronavirus pandemic, a survey by the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions (Eurofound) revealed on Thursday.

"People across the EU report very low levels of trust in the EU in the wake of COVID-19, particularly in several traditionally pro-EU Member States such as France, Italy and Spain, raising fundamental questions about perceived EU action during the crisis," Eurofound said in a press release, outlining the survey's first results.

The coronavirus pandemic has apparently had a strong effect on Europeans' optimism about their future, as only 46 percent of respondents said they were optimistic about their own future, compared to 64 percent recorded in the European Quality of Life Survey in 2016.

Almost 40 percent of respondents have described their financial situation as worse than before the pandemic, while close to 50 percent said their households cannot make ends meet and more than 50 percent said that they cannot maintain their standard of living without an income.

People's fears about their financial future varied greatly between countries, with the lowest levels of anxiety reported in Denmark (10 percent) and the highest in Bulgaria (62 percent).

With regard to the impact on employment, 25 percent of respondents said they had lost jobs, either permanently or temporarily, with young men most affected, and 50 percent reported saw a reduction in their working hours, especially in Romania, Italy, France, Cyprus and Greece.

The fewest reductions in working hours were reported from the Nordic countries, which together with Benelux, have the highest number of people working from home. Overall, the survey found that more people are teleworking now than ever before.

COVID-19 has also affected people's mental wellbeing, as 16 percent of respondents said they were feeling lonely "all or most of the time" over the previous two weeks, among them 20 percent being 35 years old or younger ” a striking difference from the overall level of 6 percent and 4 percent for under-35s in 2016.

Eurofound launched an online survey titled "Living, working and COVID-19" on 9 April to monitor the impact of the pandemic on people's lives. Over 85,000 people across Europe have taken part in the survey and 62,755 completed replies to date.