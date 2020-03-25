Coronavirus: main measures taken in Europe

A roundup of the main measures being taken in Europe to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus

Paris,

- Confinement - Citizens have been obliged to stay home in Austria, Belgium, Britain, Czech Republic, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Poland, Romania and Spain, except for medical attention, exercise or essential shopping.

In Spain confinement has been extended to April 11 and in Austria till April 13.

France is expected to announce an extension of the confinement in place since March 17 after scientists advised the period should last at least six weeks.

The German regional states of Bavaria and Saarland are contained.

In Norway those who test positive or are suspected of carrying the virus without needing hospitalisation have to remain at home.

Azerbaijan, Russia and Turkey have imposed confinement on people over 65. Russians will have next week off work.

Portugal has declared a state of emergency and asked citizens to stay at home.

- Controlling, sealing borders - The European Union imposed on March 17 an entry ban on travellers from outside the bloc for an initial period of 30 days.

It will not affect Europeans returning home, social workers, cross-border workers, or citizens of former EU member Britain.

Hungary and Spain have closed their land borders.

Poland on Wednesday extended the closure of its borders to April 13.

Turkey has closed its borders with Greece and Bulgaria.

Germany has stepped up border controls with several countries, including France, which has reciprocated.

Germany has banned foreign seasonal workers from entering, even though its farm sector lacks manpower.

Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Lithuania, Romania and Slovakia have closed their borders to foreigners, with Slovakia excepting Poles.

Russia has closed its land borders with Norway and Poland.

Austria has closed its border with Italy and Switzerland.

- Closing schools - Schools have been closed in Austria, Belgium, Britain, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine.

In Sweden high schools and universities are closed.

- Banning gatherings - Countries have set widely different caps on the number of people who can get together.

In Belgium, Cyprus, France and Italy all gatherings are banned.

In France this applies to all religious gatherings scheduled for April, including the Christian and Jewish Easter and the beginning of Ramadan.

Britain, Germany and Poland have banned public gatherings of more than two people. Sweden has only banned gatherings of more than 500 people.

- Closing businesses - Austria, Bulgaria, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Ukraine have closed all places admitting the public.

Non-essential shops are closed in Andorra, Britain, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal, and Spain, which has also closed hotels and tourist accommodation.

Russia has closed fitness clubs and swimming pools and is poised to shut cinemas, nightclubs and other entertainment venues.

Cafes, bars and restaurants are closed in many countries.

- Disrupting transport - British airlines have grounded most of their fleet.

France has massively reduced long-distance transport. Rail travel as of Friday will be slashed to seven percent of traffic.

Public transport has been reduced in London, Luxembourg and Paris.

In Ukraine, trips between towns by bus, train and plane are banned and the underground is closed.

Austria's air travel is near zero and it has drastically reduced rail travel. Poland has suspended international air and rail traffic.

Russia and Turkey have drastically cut international air links.

- Postponement - Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed a plebiscite on constitutional reforms due to take place on April 22.