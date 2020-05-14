Coronavirus May Become Another Endemic Virus, Like HIV - WHO Official

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) It is hard to predict when the humankind will win over the coronavirus, it may become a virus like HIV, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme Michael J. Ryan said Wednesday.

"We have a new virus entering the human population for the first time. Therefore it's very hard to predict when we prevail over it ...

I think it's important to put this on the table - this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never go away. HIV has not gone away, but we've come to terms with virus, and we've found the therapies and we've found the prevention methods. And people don't feel as scared as they did before. We're offering life to people with HIV, long, healthy lives. I'm not comparing the two diseases, but I think that it is important that we're realistic," Ryan said.