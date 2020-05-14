UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus May Become Another Endemic Virus, Like HIV - WHO Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:33 AM

Coronavirus May Become Another Endemic Virus, Like HIV - WHO Official

It is hard to predict when the humankind will win over the coronavirus, it may become a virus like HIV, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme Michael J. Ryan said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) It is hard to predict when the humankind will win over the coronavirus, it may become a virus like HIV, Executive Director of the World Health Organization's Health Emergencies Programme Michael J. Ryan said Wednesday.

"We have a new virus entering the human population for the first time. Therefore it's very hard to predict when we prevail over it ...

I think it's important to put this on the table - this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities and this virus may never go away. HIV has not gone away, but we've come to terms with virus, and we've found the therapies and we've found the prevention methods. And people don't feel as scared as they did before. We're offering life to people with HIV, long, healthy lives. I'm not comparing the two diseases, but I think that it is important that we're realistic," Ryan said.

Related Topics

World May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

36 minutes ago

Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi highlights its achiev ..

2 hours ago

Emotional wellbeing of employees crucial for life ..

2 hours ago

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

2 hours ago

UAE,Turkmenistan discuss strengthening cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.