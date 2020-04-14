UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus May Become Security Challenge If NATO Lets Down Defenses - US Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 10:27 PM

Coronavirus May Become Security Challenge if NATO Lets Down Defenses - US Ambassador

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic may evolve into a security crisis if NATO loosens its defenses and deterrence, US Ambassador to the alliance Kay Hutchinson told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic may evolve into a security crisis if NATO loosens its defenses and deterrence, US Ambassador to the alliance Kay Hutchinson told reporters on Tuesday.

"This is a healthcare crisis, but it could be a security crisis as well. It could be a security crisis if we let down on our defenses and deterrent activities. Our adversaries will be watching to see if that is the case, which is not at this time," Hutchinson said at a briefing before the NATO ministerial.

Hutchinson said NATO's deterrence is "absolutely intact" with all missions active except the one in Iraq that was put on hold amid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The ambassador reiterated the need to keep defense budgets full despite the worldwide decreases in GDP and the possible inclinations to divert money to health care and other social needs.

"It will be more important than ever for our defense expenditures to stay at the higher levels that we have committed to do, all of us have committed to increase defense spending," Hutchinson said. "And we need to continue to keep those commitments because we now see that first of all security is our most important asset. That is what makes for the democracies and the peace that we all live in."

The United States has been insisting that its NATO allies boost defense spending to at least 2 percent of their GDP as had been previously agreed.

Related Topics

NATO Iraq Hutchinson Alliance United States Money May All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Federal Tax Authority extends tax period for excis ..

31 minutes ago

Turkey Ready to Buy US Defense System, But Stance ..

3 minutes ago

Army as national institution helping govt to dig o ..

3 minutes ago

PMA for provision of PPEs to doctors, para medics ..

3 minutes ago

Italy Reports 602 Coronavirus Deaths, 675 New Case ..

3 minutes ago

Latvia Has No Plans to Impose Extra Measures to Cu ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.