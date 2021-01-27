UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus-Negative Armenian Citizens Can Travel To Russia Starting February 1- Pashinyan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 01:12 PM

Armenian citizens will be allowed to travel to Russia by plane starting February 1 if they have a confirmation of their coronavirus negative status, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) Armenian citizens will be allowed to travel to Russia by plane starting February 1 if they have a confirmation of their coronavirus negative status, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced.

"We are launching the 'Traveling without COVID-19' program. The governments of Armenia and Russia have already made a relevant decision. Under this program, Armenian citizens with negative coronavirus tests will be able to travel to Russia by air transport, arriving at particular airports," Pashinyan told the Armenian cabinet.

According to the prime minister, the pilot version of the program will be introduced for the period between February 1 and March 1.

Armenian Health Minister Anahit Avanesyan noted that a special online application was created.

"Citizens can download the 'Traveling without COVID-19' application, go to a laboratory and be tested. The results of the test will appear in the application via a QR code. Those who get a 'green window' are allowed to travel," Avanesyan explained.

The test should be taken up to 72 hours before departure.

