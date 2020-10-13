UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Not Found On Food Products, Russian Consumer Rights Watchdog Says

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:10 AM

Coronavirus Not Found on Food Products, Russian Consumer Rights Watchdog Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russia's consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor did not find traces of the novel coronavirus on food products, a Rospotrebnadzor spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Rospotrebnadzor continues to monitor environmental objects for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. There have been no positive findings of the novel coronavirus infection in food products," the spokesperson said.

The consumer rights watchdog did find traces of the novel coronavirus in 134 out of more than 100,000 wash samples taken from the surfaces of various environmental objects.

SARS-CoV-2 positive samples were found at medical organizations, as well as in transport and sales locations, the Rospotrebnadzor spokesperson told Sputnik.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Primary and most important mode of transmission for COVID-19 is through close contact from person-to-person, but one can also contract the coronavirus by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching one's mouth, nose, or eyes.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the coronavirus appears to mainly be spread via droplets and close contact with infected symptomatic cases.

Related Topics

World Russia From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ERC inaugurates ‘Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and C ..

9 hours ago

India maintains momentum in relations with Gulf

9 hours ago

'Common Denominator of All Crises:' Turkey Resumes ..

10 hours ago

IMF to Begin Talks on Rescue Package for Argentina ..

10 hours ago

Credit Rating Co. assigns rating to proposed Islam ..

10 hours ago

'What counts is victory' says peerless Nadal

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.