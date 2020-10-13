Coronavirus Not Found on Food Products, Russian Consumer Rights Watchdog Says

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Russia's consumer rights watchdog Rospotrebnadzor did not find traces of the novel coronavirus on food products, a Rospotrebnadzor spokesperson told Sputnik.

"Rospotrebnadzor continues to monitor environmental objects for the presence of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. There have been no positive findings of the novel coronavirus infection in food products," the spokesperson said.

The consumer rights watchdog did find traces of the novel coronavirus in 134 out of more than 100,000 wash samples taken from the surfaces of various environmental objects.

SARS-CoV-2 positive samples were found at medical organizations, as well as in transport and sales locations, the Rospotrebnadzor spokesperson told Sputnik.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Primary and most important mode of transmission for COVID-19 is through close contact from person-to-person, but one can also contract the coronavirus by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching one's mouth, nose, or eyes.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the coronavirus appears to mainly be spread via droplets and close contact with infected symptomatic cases.