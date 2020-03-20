Coronavirus Nothing Like Flu in Terms of Pressure on Health Systems - WHO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Michael Ryan, the executive director of the World Health Organization (WHO) Emergencies Programme, reaffirmed on Friday that COVID-19 was not equal to a simple flu, stressing that global health systems were collapsing, and also warning against judging about the severity of the disease just by total morality numbers.

"We can say 10,000 deaths and it sounds like a lot of them. Other people say, well, you know, people die of other things ” true, but take one look on what's happening in some health systems around the world, look at the intensive care units completely overwhelmed, the doctors and nurses awfully exhausted. This is not normal.

This isn't just a bad flu season. These are health systems that are collapsing under the pressure of too many cases," Ryan told a virtual press conference.

The WHO official went on to say that the current situation was not " just a little bit worse than we are used to."

"This is tough for [health care] systems. And therefore trying to use the absolute number of deaths as a measure of the overall impact of this outbreak is probably not the right term to use," Ryan said.

In early March, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that 3.4 percent of those infected with COVID-19 had died, whilst seasonal flu generally killed far fewer than 1 percent of those infected.