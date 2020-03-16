UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Now In Tanzania, Somalia As E. Africa Starts Closures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 10:14 PM

Coronavirus now in Tanzania, Somalia as E. Africa starts closures

Tanzania and Somalia on Monday became the latest East African countries to confirm their first cases of coronavirus, as neighbouring countries shuttered borders and schools as fears of contagion rose

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Tanzania and Somalia on Monday became the latest East African countries to confirm their first cases of coronavirus, as neighbouring countries shuttered borders and schools as fears of contagion rose.

A 46-year-old Tanzanian woman tested positive for the illness after returning from Belgium on March 15, where she had been staying with a relative sick with coronavirus.

Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said the woman, who was recoveringin hospital in Arusha, was not detected by temperature scanners but reportedherself for testing.

Related Topics

Somalia Arusha Belgium Tanzania March Women From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review efforts t ..

8 seconds ago

Spreading rumours, fake information punishable by ..

15 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council launches economic stim ..

30 minutes ago

Bahrain reports first death from coronavirus

2 hours ago

Sultans, Zalmi, Kings and Qalandars to fight for H ..

2 hours ago

Infinix S5 Pro is Revamping Cameras One Popup at a ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.