Coronavirus now in Tanzania, Somalia as E. Africa starts closures

Dar es Salaam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Tanzania and Somalia on Monday became the latest East African countries to confirm their first cases of coronavirus, as neighbouring countries shuttered borders and schools as fears of contagion rose.

A 46-year-old Tanzanian woman tested positive for the illness after returning from Belgium on March 15, where she had been staying with a relative sick with coronavirus.

Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu said the woman, who was recoveringin hospital in Arusha, was not detected by temperature scanners but reportedherself for testing.