UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Outbreak Becomes Worst Health Crisis In 100 Years In France - Macron

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:30 AM

Coronavirus Outbreak Becomes Worst Health Crisis in 100 Years in France - Macron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has become the worst health crisis France has seen in a century, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.

"This epidemic is the worst health crisis France has seen in a century," Macron said in his address to the nation televised by the franceinfo broadcaster.

Macron urged all the French to limit non-essential travel and asked the companies to allow their employees to work from home, if possible.

Schools, kindergartens and colleges will be closed starting Monday and until further notice, the French president said.

Related Topics

Century France All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump Signs Bill Banning Use of US Federal Gov't F ..

3 seconds ago

India's government says IPL should be cancelled am ..

1 minute ago

New York Fed says to offer $1.5 trillion in cash t ..

1 minute ago

More sports shut down as virus fears grip US

4 minutes ago

Finance chiefs struggle to inoculate world economy ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll at 1700 GMT Thursday

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.