Coronavirus Outbreak Becomes Worst Health Crisis in 100 Years in France - Macron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has become the worst health crisis France has seen in a century, French President Emmanuel Macron said Thursday.

"This epidemic is the worst health crisis France has seen in a century," Macron said in his address to the nation televised by the franceinfo broadcaster.

Macron urged all the French to limit non-essential travel and asked the companies to allow their employees to work from home, if possible.

Schools, kindergartens and colleges will be closed starting Monday and until further notice, the French president said.