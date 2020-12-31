UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Outbreak Cost Germany $1.6Tln in 2020 - Reports

The coronavirus pandemic has cost Germany $1.6 trillion and counting, according to the Finance Ministry's response to an information request seen by the German media network RND

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has cost Germany $1.6 trillion and counting, according to the Finance Ministry's response to an information request seen by the German media network RND.

"The crisis is getting unprecedentedly expensive. Its cost has been rising from week to week, but the Federal government does not care about who will bear it," Dietmar Bartsch, the Left party's faction leader in parliament, said.

Federal and state aid packages, tax holidays and social guarantees accounted for $1 trillion in this year's coronavirus spending.

The federal budget and the stabilization fund also bore a significant share of the financial burden totaling $488 billion, state budgets provided $101 billion, and social funds paid $33 billion in unemployment benefits and short-time work allowances.

The Finance Ministry expects to spend another $226 billion in 2021. Bartsch told RND that the next two years could see the middle- and low-income earners bear the brunt of tax hikes and spending cuts "if we do not engage those who are benefiting from the crisis."

