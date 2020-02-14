UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Outbreak Has No Effect On Tourism In Israel - Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 07:10 PM

Coronavirus Outbreak Has No Effect on Tourism in Israel - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) OSCOW, February 14 (Sputnik), Yekaterina Shcherbakova - Coronavirus is not seriously affecting the flow of tourists in Israel, as the number of Chinese tourists that visit the country is low, Vladimir Shklyar, the head of the Israeli Tourism MOSCOW (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) inistry's office in Russia and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), has told Sputnik in an interview.

"While everyone expresses concerns over coronavirus, we see the increase in tourists. Actually, coronavirus has not affected tourism in Israel because the number of tourists from China was only 3 percent," Shklyar said.

In late January, Israel suspended flights to and from China and restricted entry for those who have visited China and are not Israeli citizens amid the coronavirus outbreak in the Asian country.

In addition, the government has announced that Israeli citizens returning from China would be quarantined for 14 days.

Israel also barred 32 Chinese tourists from entering Israel and put them on a returning flight shortly after landing in early February.

"There is no reason for concern. Israel is keeping the situation under control," Shklyar added smiling.

The 2019 novel coronavirus, officially named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization, originated in China and has spread to more than 20 other countries, alarming public health authorities across the world. More than 64,000 confirmed cases of the infection, including over 1,380 deaths, have been reported across the world.

The outbreak has prompted multiple countries to halt air traffic to and from China, and provoked fears of economic losses caused by the decreasing numbers of Chinese tourists.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Israel Moscow Russia China Visit Traffic Vladimir Putin January February 2019 2020 From Government Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Law makers vow to promote minorities’ rights

6 minutes ago

President Erdogan, PM Khan sign MoUs, address join ..

31 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is disappointment over use of non-pa ..

57 minutes ago

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

1 hour ago

Dist govt plans to assign city roads to investors ..

1 hour ago

Success of govt's economic policies evident from d ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.