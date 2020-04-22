UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Outbreak In Ecuador's Guayaquil Reaches Plateau - Health Minister

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The spread of COVID-19 in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil, which is the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, has reached its plateau, Health Minister Juan Carlos Zevallos said on Wednesday.

"The epidemiological curve has different periods ” it increases, then it is stable, and then it is declining. In Guayaquil, we can say that we have reached the plateau," Zevallos told the Ecuavisa tv channel, adding that the situation in other parts of the country is currently being assessed.

The health minister added that the number of deaths related to the coronavirus in the western Ecuadorian province of Guayas, where Guayaquil is located, could be far greater than the official data.

According to Zevallos, the mortality rate in the province is higher than the prognosis, but the authorities can not yet prove whether it is connected to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Ecuador has so far confirmed 10,398 coronavirus cases and 520 deaths from coronavirus-related complications. The Guayas province registered more than 7,000 cases and 238 fatalities.

