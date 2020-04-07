UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Outbreak In Egypt Under Control - President

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 10:38 PM

Situation with the spread of COVID-19 in Egypt is under control due to the efforts of authorities, President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Situation with the spread of COVID-19 in Egypt is under control due to the efforts of authorities, President Abdel Fattah Sisi said on Tuesday.

According to the president, there would be fewer cases of the coronavirus in the country if the citizens would be more responsible and would follow all the rules established by the government .

"Nonetheless, I declare that everything is under control thanks to the efforts of the health, information and interior ministries," Sisi said, adding that the government does not want to impose more strict measures.

On March 25, Egypt introduced a curfew in the country from 19:00 till 6:00 for two weeks in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The North African country has so far confirmed 1,322 coronavirus cases and 78 deaths from complications related to COVID-19. At the same time, 259 people have fully recovered from the disease.

