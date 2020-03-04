Coronavirus outbreak is 'global pandemic': German health minister

The coronavirus outbreak has turned into "a global pandemic", German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Wednesday, warning that worse was still to come

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The coronavirus outbreak has turned into "a global pandemic", German Health Minister Jens Spahn said Wednesday, warning that worse was still to come.

"The coronavirus outbreak in China has become a global pandemic," Sphan told German lawmakers.

"The situation is changing very quickly," he said. "What's clear is that we have not yet reached the peak of the outbreak."The World Health Organization (WHO) has so far stopped short of declaring a pandemic -- defined as an epidemic that spreads throughout the world through local transmission.