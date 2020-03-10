Coronavirus Outbreak Prompts Esper to Delay Trip to India, Pakistan - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper postponed an upcoming visit to three nations in South and Central Asia to continue overseeing the Defense Department's response to the coronavirus, spokeswoman Alyssa Farah said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has decided to postpone his travel to India, Uzbekistan, and Pakistan until a later date to remain in the United States to help manage the Department of Defense response to coronavirus," Farah said via Twitter.

Esper had planned to focus on the Afghanistan peace process during the trip, especially in Pakistan, which plays a key role in implementing a US-Taliban peace deal signed in Qatar earlier.

The United States has reported several cases of infections with the novel strain of the coronavirus in the military services though none are considered serious, according to media reports.