Coronavirus Outbreak Slows Down In Serbia, Mortality Rate Low - Prime Minister

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 12:49 AM

Coronavirus Outbreak Slows Down in Serbia, Mortality Rate Low - Prime Minister

The COVID-19 outbreak in Serbia is slowing down and the country has managed to keep a very low mortality rate, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Tuesday during an address to the parliament

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The COVID-19 outbreak in Serbia is slowing down and the country has managed to keep a very low mortality rate, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Tuesday during an address to the parliament.

The Serbian parliament has convened for the first time since March 15, when a state of emergency was declared in the country amid the health crisis. The opposition has boycotted the session, which is expected to retroactively agree on coronavirus-related measures already adopted without the approval of parliament.

"Today we are at the stage when the epidemic is slowing down, we see that the percentage of infected people is around 5.

8 percent compared to the total number of tests. And although we can not declare a victory yet, we have a reason to think that we can do it," Brnabic said, adding that Serbia's mortality rate was just 1.9 percent.

The prime minister also thanked China, the European Union, Russia, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Norway and Hungary for providing assistance during the outbreak.

Serbia has so far confirmed 8,275 COVID-19 cases and 162 related deaths.

