Coronavirus pandemic accelerating, still short of peak: WHO

Some 400,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend and the new coronavirus pandemic shows no sign of slowing down, the World Health Organization said Tuesday

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Some 400,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported over the weekend and the new coronavirus pandemic shows no sign of slowing down, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

"The outbreak is accelerating and we've clearly not reached the peak of the pandemic," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.