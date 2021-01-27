Coronavirus Pandemic Claimed 5 US State Dept. Employees, 42 Local Staff - Blinken

The novel coronavirus decease (COVID-19) has claimed nearly 50 US State Department personnel around the world, Secretary of State Antony Blinked said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) The novel coronavirus decease (COVID-19) has claimed nearly 50 US State Department personnel around the world, Secretary of State Antony Blinked said on Wednesday.

"To date, pandemic claimed the lives of five State Department American employees and 42 locally employed staff around the world," Blinken said in his first address to the Department's employees.

The Secretary of State noted that the Biden administration is committed to do everything it can and as as quickly as possible to defeat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Very soon we can all gather in person again," Blinken said.

Wednesday is Blinken's first working day at the top position at the State Department after his nomination was confirmed by the Senate.