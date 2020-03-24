Coronavirus Pandemic Claims First Life in Iceland - Hospital

An Icelandic woman in her early 70's became the first casualty of coronavirus on the island nation, the Landspitali Hospital in the capital of Reykjavik said on Tuesday

"Monday, March 23, 2020, a woman in her early 70s passed away at the infectious disease unit at Landspitali, after battling long-term illness.

Her death occurred in the wake of her illness due to COVID-19. Landspitali sends her family condolences," the hospital said in a statement, cited by the Iceland Monitor.

The media meanwhile reported that there still was no clarity on the Australian tourist in his 30's who died last week due to pneumonia, with preliminary results of an autopsy not conclusively suggesting COVID-19.

Iceland currently counts over 580 cases of coronavirus, 50 of whom have recovered.