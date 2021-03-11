Coronavirus Pandemic Exacerbates K-Shaped US Economic Recovery - Fitch Ratings

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) US labor market growth may remain stagnant even as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic, with permanent, harmful consequences to employment despite near-term relief from stimulus measures, Fitch Ratings said in a report on Thursday.

"Long-term upside risk has emerged to employment in many high-wage industries, particularly information technology and health care, while many low-wage industries, particularly retail trade, leisure and hospitality, face downside risk," the report said.

Fitch pointed out that pandemic-driven shifts to the US labor market have intensified the long-entrenched K-shaped economy and may ultimately lead to "more permanent, deleterious consequences despite the near-term relief provided by government stimulus."

A K-shaped recovery is defined as one where a segment of the economy begins rebounding from recession, while another continues declining.

The United States lost more than 21 million jobs between March and April, at the height of business lockdowns forced by the coronavirus.

About 10 million of those jobs have not returned, according to available data. The US economy itself shrank 3.5 percent in 2020, after a 2.2 percent growth in 2019.

Fitch said stimulus aid, including the about $4 trillion approved as COVID-19 relief under Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, had limited the knock-on effects on consumption from the recession of the past year.

"Protracted unemployment among these workers, and a secular decline in many of the key industries that employ them, are likely to constrain wage gains over the medium term," the report said. "This in turn will inhibit poorer households' consumption and participation in the economic recovery, increasing existing income inequality and potentially undermining social cohesion."

Notwithstanding these, the material increase in vaccination rates by second-half 2021 will likely lead to a significant increase in consumer confidence and spending, providing a silver lining for the economy, the report added.