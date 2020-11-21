UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Pandemic Exposed Gaps In Global Governance - China's Xi

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 09:07 PM

Coronavirus Pandemic Exposed Gaps in Global Governance - China's Xi

The coronavirus pandemic has exposed lapses in global governance, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the G20 Summit on Saturday, adding that world powers needed to return to multilateralism

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has exposed lapses in global governance, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the G20 Summit on Saturday, adding that world powers needed to return to multilateralism.

"The pandemic has highlighted weaknesses of the existing system of global governance.

We should be guided by ideas of consultations, co-creation and common benefit, stay committed to multilateralism, openness, tolerance and cooperation and keep up with the times," Xi said during the online gathering.

He urged the world's most developed economies, whose gathering this year was presided by Saudi Arabia, to lead the way in promoting global cooperation.

Related Topics

World China Lead Saudi Arabia Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Britain, Canada rollover EU trade terms for Brexit ..

3 minutes ago

CDA started works on provision of facilities

3 minutes ago

PDM's agenda is to create chaos, unrest: Chief Min ..

17 minutes ago

Karabakh Ceasefire Deal Caters to Both Armenian, A ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan engaged with IMF to bring review work to ..

17 minutes ago

Govt committed to provide basic amenities to masse ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.