The coronavirus pandemic has exposed lapses in global governance, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the G20 Summit on Saturday, adding that world powers needed to return to multilateralism

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic has exposed lapses in global governance, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at the G20 Summit on Saturday, adding that world powers needed to return to multilateralism.

"The pandemic has highlighted weaknesses of the existing system of global governance.

We should be guided by ideas of consultations, co-creation and common benefit, stay committed to multilateralism, openness, tolerance and cooperation and keep up with the times," Xi said during the online gathering.

He urged the world's most developed economies, whose gathering this year was presided by Saudi Arabia, to lead the way in promoting global cooperation.