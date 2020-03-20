Coronavirus Pandemic Hurts Tourism in Estonia, Turkey

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) The raging coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, with its epicenter now shifted to Europe, is hurting the tourism sector in Estonia and Turkey, according to communications released by the responsible agencies of the two countries.

The Estonian Tourist board said in a press release on Friday that the industry was at risk of losing up to 160 million Euros ($170 million) as a result of a state of emergency and other measures taken by the government to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

The given numbers are only the start, according to the agency's senior analyst, Mart Leesment, as the tourist flow is unlikely to recover immediately after the restrictions are lifted. The drop in domestic tourism rates will certainly be another big hit to the country's economy, he added.

In Estonia, with 283 verified cases, the government declared a state of emergency on March 12, in addition to standard measures such as social distancing and limited border access.

Conversely, in Turkey, the Association of Turkish Travel Agencies (TURSAB) has welcomed the government's measures in supporting the industry amid the fight against the coronavirus. As per President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's order, the government has worked out a plan to provide economic support to businesses and citizens throughout the pandemic, specifically by allotting 100 billion lira ($15 billion) for that purpose.

"During negotiations with the relevant ministries to ensure the sustainability of the tourism sector, we have conveyed our requests and are pleased to note that a significant part of them was included in the business support package. This is a very important step that gives us strength and enhances the morale of the sector throughout this difficult period," TURSAB said in a statement.

The association further claimed that tourism was among the sectors hit the hardest by the pandemic, particularly from the financial viewpoint -- tourism brings in some $34.5 billion worth of foreign Currency and accounts for 9 percent of all employment.

According to the text, the most significant support measures were dropping the income tax from 18 percent to 1 percent for travel agencies; facilitating access to long-term loans; waiving membership fees toward the Tourism Development Agency; and mandating the Civil Aviation Authority with regulating conflicts among airlines, travel agencies and tourists.

TURSAB also said it would continue taking all necessary measures to ensure tourists stay safe during the pandemic and the industry recovers after the outbreak ends.

The COVID-19 toll in Turkey is 359 cases with four fatalities.