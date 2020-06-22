UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Pandemic Leads Many States To Strengthen Mobile Money Ecosystems - IMF

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 10:45 PM

Coronavirus Pandemic Leads Many States to Strengthen Mobile Money Ecosystems - IMF

The novel coronavirus pandemic has prompted numerous countries to improve their mobile money systems and address specific limitations, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a blog post on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) The novel coronavirus pandemic has prompted numerous countries to improve their mobile money systems and address specific limitations, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a blog post on Monday.

"The pandemic has led many countries to strengthen their mobile money ecosystems and address specific constraints," the IMF said.

The IMF noted countries that developed more effective money ecosystems such as Ecuador, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia were able to react faster amid the pandemic. Ecuador doubled the number of licensed cash agents within two weeks, Malaysia expanded free mobile internet access and Saudi Arabia reduced mobile usage fees to encourage mobile payments.

Mobile money systems have specific risks, including the lack of coverage and insufficient access to money agents in rural areas, the IMF acknowledged.

"Exchanging mobile money for cash can still be expensive, and digital and financial illiteracy are known to hinder adoption of digital mobile services," the IMF said.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced policymakers to react quickly to reduce regulatory weaknesses related to mobile money and the IMF has highlighted the importance of ensuring the risks of accelerating mobile money, including cyber-risks and digital fraud, do not outweigh the benefits.

The IMF said it has noticed that many governments during pandemics bet on cash transfers when trying to boost their social protection systems while at the same time trying to expand their coverage.

"In Sub-Saharan Africa, over 80 percent of measures announced since the beginning of the pandemic are in the form of transfers, and only 4 percent were labor market policies. Globally, 30 percent of all the initiatives taken by countries are cash transfers," the IMF added.

Related Topics

Africa IMF Internet Mobile Same Ecuador Saudi Arabia Malaysia Money Market Post All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

162 held over violation of COVID-19 SOPs

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court dismisses Cynthia's petition ..

2 minutes ago

Govt praised for setting up realistic growth targe ..

2 minutes ago

Poland Spent About $25Bln to Save 5Mln Jobs Amid C ..

2 minutes ago

Fire at Russian Antarctic Station Mirny Ravages Ra ..

6 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Dera for coordinating efforts ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.