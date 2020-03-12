(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The coronavirus pandemic may be over in June if badly affected nations take serious measures to stem the spread, China's top epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan said Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The coronavirus pandemic may be over in June if badly affected nations take serious measures to stem the spread, China's top epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan said Thursday.

"I am very glad to see that measures are being taken in Italy and South Korea, the number of new cases is already decreasing there. If it remains so, then I expect the epidemic to end in June," Zhong said at a press conference.

He noted that as a rule, the virus is not very active in high summer temperatures, expecting the epidemic to decline.

He went on to emphasize that the contagiousness of this virus is high and requires government intervention to control it.

"In some countries, the mortality from the disease is very high - in Italy, in Spain, in the US and France. This means that very close attention must be paid to this epidemic. Because if you look at China, the death rate from this virus in the country is about three percent, but the difference is enormous. In Wuhan and Hubei province, the mortality rate reaches 4.9 percent while outside Hubei it is very low. This means that there are very strict control measures," Zhong explained.