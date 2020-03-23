Coronavirus Pandemic May Impact US Military Readiness - Defense Secretary

The spread of the coronavirus may have an impact on US military readiness, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2020) The spread of the coronavirus may have an impact on US military readiness, Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters on Monday.

"If this pandemic continues at the scale and scope of what some are predicting as over time you could start seeing an impact on readiness," Esper said. "We are curtailing some exercises and as you curtail exercises over time that could have an impact on readiness."