Coronavirus Pandemic Should Help World Establish Cooperation to Fight Common Risks -Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Russia is urging the international community to use the situation with the pandemic of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to establish cooperation in the fight against common challenges facing humanity, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the Argumenty i Fakty newspaper.

Lavrov said the disease spread had had a serious impact on all aspects of international political and socio-economic life.

"COVID-19 provoked a deep crisis in the global economy, which is in for a long period of recovery. The world is not only experiencing a severe economic downturn, but it may also be on the threshold of restructuring the usual economic ties," he said.

However, Lavrov said, confrontation continued in global affairs.

"Instead of uniting in the fight against coronavirus, we are seeing attempts to look for those to blame for the spread of the infection," the minister said.

"Once again we call for common action against a common misfortune, for using the 'coronacrisis' as an opportunity for establishing broad international cooperation in the fight against common risks and challenges facing humanity," Lavrov said.