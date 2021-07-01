UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Pandemic To Cost Switzerland $65-75 Billion - Finance Minister

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 04:20 AM

Coronavirus Pandemic to Cost Switzerland $65-75 Billion - Finance Minister

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The coronavirus pandemic will cost the Swiss economy 60-70 billion francs ($65-75 billion), finance minister Ueli Maurer said.

"Excluding hard-to-quantify losses, such as long-term impacts or missed educational opportunities, the pandemic will cost us roughly 60-70 billion francs economically," Maurer told Swiss newspaper Neue Zurcher Zeitung.

He also said that the country's government has allocated more than $42 billion to combat the effects of the pandemic; more than $5.4 billion were spent by the cantons.

Related Topics

Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to officiate in FI ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Business Rewards programme celebrates sma ..

3 hours ago

TECNO’s Born to Stand Out Campaign for the new C ..

3 hours ago

Realme Drops Two Surprises: The real Game Changer ..

3 hours ago

Realme for the Masses: The Fastest Brand to Sell M ..

3 hours ago

Infinix Unveils 160W Seriously Fast Charging Conce ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.