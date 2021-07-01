Coronavirus Pandemic to Cost Switzerland $65-75 Billion - Finance Minister

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The coronavirus pandemic will cost the Swiss economy 60-70 billion francs ($65-75 billion), finance minister Ueli Maurer said.

"Excluding hard-to-quantify losses, such as long-term impacts or missed educational opportunities, the pandemic will cost us roughly 60-70 billion francs economically," Maurer told Swiss newspaper Neue Zurcher Zeitung.

He also said that the country's government has allocated more than $42 billion to combat the effects of the pandemic; more than $5.4 billion were spent by the cantons.