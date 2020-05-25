(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2020) The COVID-19 pandemic can give a new stimulus to international cooperation and the global economy, with Russia and Germany playing a leading role, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

Lavrov spoke at the annual Potsdam Meetings conference, which this year is held online and runs under the topic of "Germany-Russia-EU: the pandemic and its consequences for foreign policy and security politics." His introductory address was conveyed by Russia's Special Presidential Representative for International Cultural Cooperation Mikhail Shvydkoy.

"In the nearest outlook, the coronavirus pandemic becomes one of the significant factors that can contribute to the formation of unifying approaches in foreign policy and global economy and increase the interaction of countries and international institutions in the fight against real, not imaginary, threats to humanity," Lavrov said.

With regard to the Russian-German relations, Lavrov pointed out the growing importance of the "leadership of our countries in the rapidly changing world."

"Together, we can transform the pessimistic, but commonplace slogan of 'the world will never be the same again' into a much more ambitious and future-oriented attitude of 'the world should become better,'" Lavrov said.

The Potsdam Meetings conference was initiated in 1999 by Roman Herzog, the president of Germany from 1994 to 1999. Every year it brings together top-tier politicians, businessmen, civil activists and other prominent individuals from Russia and Germany for them to discuss ways of enhancing the bilateral cooperation amid topical international agenda. Since 2019, the conference has been under direct patronage of Lavrov and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.