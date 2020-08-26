UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus Pandemic Worsens Economic Hurdles In Iraq As Poverty Rises - UN Special Envoy

The novel coronavirus pandemic has worsened the economic situation in Iraq as poverty has increased by 10 percent in the past several months and a third of Iraqis live bellow the poverty line, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Iraq Jeanine Plasschaert said on Wednesday

"The pandemic has aggravated the existing economic and social challenges," Plasschaert said during a UN Security Council meeting. "Poverty has increased by over 10 percent in recent months. One-third of Iraqis now live below the poverty line, and two out of five suffer multiple deprivations in accessing basic social services and rights.

Plasschaert pointed out that food consumption is now insufficient for more than three million Iraqis as a result of their reduced purchasing power.

To tackle the challenges facing Iraq, the United Nations needs a simplified system that would allow currently immobilized humanitarian actors to deliver assistance rapidly, Plasschaert said.

Positive discussions with the Iraqi government on this subject are underway, adding that the United Nations hopes to receive a decision within days, Plasschaert added.

