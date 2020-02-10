PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, February 9 (Sputnik) - Panic surrounding the spread of coronavirus is beneficial for those who want to curb China's development, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

"Those who want to curb China's development wanted to create this panic," the Chinese ambassador said, adding that Russia was China's true friend.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin hosted the ceremony of presenting credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin by 23 newly arrived ambassadors of foreign states. By tradition, Putin addressed each of the diplomats. In particular, he said that Russia was ready to assist China in the fight against coronavirus. At the end of the ceremony, Zhang conveyed to Putin gratitude for support from Chinese President Xi Jinping.