UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Panic Provoked By Those Eager To Curb China's Progress - Ambassador To Russia

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 12:00 AM

Coronavirus Panic Provoked by Those Eager to Curb China's Progress - Ambassador to Russia

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) KAMCHATSKY, February 9 (Sputnik) - Panic surrounding the spread of coronavirus is beneficial for those who want to curb China's development, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said in an interview with the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

"Those who want to curb China's development wanted to create this panic," the Chinese ambassador said, adding that Russia was China's true friend.

On Wednesday, the Kremlin hosted the ceremony of presenting credentials to Russian President Vladimir Putin by 23 newly arrived ambassadors of foreign states. By tradition, Putin addressed each of the diplomats. In particular, he said that Russia was ready to assist China in the fight against coronavirus. At the end of the ceremony, Zhang conveyed to Putin gratitude for support from Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Vladimir Putin February From Xi Jinping Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler calls for promoting healthy lifestyl ..

1 minute ago

AED22 bn in assistance provided by UAE to Yemen fr ..

16 minutes ago

RAK Ruler opens summit of Jebel Jais for adventure

2 hours ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses UAE&#039 ..

2 hours ago

Top UN official ‘reaffirms commitment’ to impl ..

2 hours ago

UAE gains global recognition of national standards ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.