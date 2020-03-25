UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Patient In Iceland Tests Positive For 2 Strains - Company

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 01:10 AM

Coronavirus Patient in Iceland Tests Positive for 2 Strains - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) A person in Iceland has been infected simultaneously with two strains of the new coronavirus, the chief executive of the Reykjavik-based deCODE genetics company said.

"We found an individual who had two types of virus; on the one hand the virus with a specific mutation and, on the other, the virus without that mutation," Kari Stefansson told national broadcasting service RUV.

People who became infected with the coronavirus after coming into contact with the unusual patient were only found to have the mutated strain, he added.

"It could just be coincidence, but it could also mean that the virus with the mutation was more virulent than the one without the mutation.

We cannot be sure either way now," Stefansson said.

The company he founded to research the human genome has sequenced around 40 mutations of the COVID-19 coronavirus, which indicates that it arrived to the island nation from a larger number of countries than previously thought.

Iceland has recorded 648 confirmed infections with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, according to the Directorate of Health's database. Two people have died, while 56 have recovered. More than 8,000 remain in self-quarantine.

Related Topics

Company Died Iceland From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

India in 21-day lockdown

2 hours ago

Repatriated Pakistanis undergo Corona screening te ..

1 hour ago

UAE Halts Passenger Flights From March 24, Two Day ..

1 hour ago

Over 90% citizens found staying at their homes on ..

2 hours ago

Chief Minister Buzdar chairs cabinet meeting

2 hours ago

India's Modi, EU Commission Chief Discuss Coronavi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.