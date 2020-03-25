Coronavirus Patient in Iceland Tests Positive for 2 Strains - Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) A person in Iceland has been infected simultaneously with two strains of the new coronavirus, the chief executive of the Reykjavik-based deCODE genetics company said.

"We found an individual who had two types of virus; on the one hand the virus with a specific mutation and, on the other, the virus without that mutation," Kari Stefansson told national broadcasting service RUV.

People who became infected with the coronavirus after coming into contact with the unusual patient were only found to have the mutated strain, he added.

"It could just be coincidence, but it could also mean that the virus with the mutation was more virulent than the one without the mutation.

We cannot be sure either way now," Stefansson said.

The company he founded to research the human genome has sequenced around 40 mutations of the COVID-19 coronavirus, which indicates that it arrived to the island nation from a larger number of countries than previously thought.

Iceland has recorded 648 confirmed infections with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, according to the Directorate of Health's database. Two people have died, while 56 have recovered. More than 8,000 remain in self-quarantine.