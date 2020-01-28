The peak of the new deadly coronavirus outbreak in China will occur in about 7-10 days, but there will be no large-scale growth of the infection, head of the special expert commission of China's National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC) Zhong Nanshan said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The peak of the new deadly coronavirus outbreak in China will occur in about 7-10 days, but there will be no large-scale growth of the infection, head of the special expert commission of China's National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC) Zhong Nanshan said on Tuesday.

"It is very difficult to predict exactly when the peak of the outbreak will happen, but I think it will take place sometime within one week to 10 days. However, there will be no large-scale growth [of the infection]," the expert said, as quoted by China's state-run Xinhua news outlet.