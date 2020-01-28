UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Peak To Hit China In 7-10 Days - China's National Health Commission

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 06:06 PM

Coronavirus Peak to Hit China in 7-10 Days - China's National Health Commission

The peak of the new deadly coronavirus outbreak in China will occur in about 7-10 days, but there will be no large-scale growth of the infection, head of the special expert commission of China's National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC) Zhong Nanshan said on Tuesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2020) The peak of the new deadly coronavirus outbreak in China will occur in about 7-10 days, but there will be no large-scale growth of the infection, head of the special expert commission of China's National Health and Family Planning Commission (NHFPC) Zhong Nanshan said on Tuesday.

"It is very difficult to predict exactly when the peak of the outbreak will happen, but I think it will take place sometime within one week to 10 days. However, there will be no large-scale growth [of the infection]," the expert said, as quoted by China's state-run Xinhua news outlet.

Related Topics

China Family

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

8 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to introduce ..

8 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

38 minutes ago

Poor visibility warning

38 minutes ago

UAE Innovation Month to run on February 1-29

53 minutes ago

UAE Innovation Month to run on February 1-29

53 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.