Coronavirus-Positive Doctors In Russia To Receive Free Course Of Areplivir Drug- Developer

Umer Jamshaid 53 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

Coronavirus-Positive Doctors in Russia to Receive Free Course of Areplivir Drug- Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Russian doctors working in the so-called coronavirus red zones in hospitals who subsequently test positive for the disease can expect to receive a free course of Areplivir, a new drug developed by Promomed to treat COVID-19, the developer said on Thursday.

"The Promomed conglomeration can announce the start of a national program named 'Areplivir to the doctors' that will create stockpiles of the drug in regional medical centers for treating doctors who work in the red zone," Promomed said in a press release.

Work is underway to draft a list of the Russian regions that will take part in a pilot of the program and the first batches of the drug are being prepared for shipment, the developer said.

The Russian Health Ministry in September approved the outpatient use of two newly developed favipiravir-based drugs to treat the coronavirus disease, Areplivir and R-Pharm's Koronavir.

More Stories From World

