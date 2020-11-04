UrduPoint.com
Coronavirus-Positive People In US Allowed To Vote In-Person At Polling Stations - CDC

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Voters who are infected with the coronavirus disease are allowed to cast their vote in-person in the 2020 US presidential election, so long as they take measures to protect workers at polling stations, according to guidance published by the US Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC).

"Voters who are sick or in quarantine should take steps to protect poll workers and other voters. This includes wearing a mask, staying at least 6 feet away from others, and washing your hands or using hand sanitizer before and after voting," the CDC said in guidance published on its website.

Those who are either sick or in quarantine should inform polling station staff upon their arrival, the CDC said.

Voters have also been advised by the CDC to bring their own pens and hand sanitizers as they cast their ballot.

According to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center, more than 9.3 million positive tests for the coronavirus disease have been registered in the United States, the most of any country in the world.

The US also has the world's highest COVID-19 death toll, as more than 231,700 people have died due to complications from the disease.

