UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Precautions Help Reduce Seasonal Infections - Health Data Company

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 09:24 PM

Coronavirus Precautions Help Reduce Seasonal Infections - Health Data Company

COVID-19 containment measures, including masks, social distancing, and enhanced disinfection, have helped reduce seasonal epidemics, as shown by lower sales of common medicines in French pharmacies since fall, according to Jean-Marc Aubert, the head of the health data company IQVIA in France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2021) COVID-19 containment measures, including masks, social distancing, and enhanced disinfection, have helped reduce seasonal epidemics, as shown by lower sales of common medicines in French pharmacies since fall, according to Jean-Marc Aubert, the head of the health data company IQVIA in France.

In particular, by late March, sales of cough sedatives dropped 54% over the year, broad-spectrum penicillin saw a 36% decline, that of non-steroidal antirheumatic drugs fell by 27%, local rhinological preparations by 36%, and intestinal transit inhibitors by 18%.

"It's simple, since October-November, for pharmacies, the winter season has not taken place!" Aubert said, as quoted by Les Echos on Friday.

However, the sales of vitamin C have increased, the expert noted, adding that it might be linked to people's belief that the vitamin is effective against COVID-19.

The company also stated that such seasonal diseases as flu or gastroenteritis have not generally occurred during the winter. In particular, France has seen very few cases of the flu compared to an annual average of 2.5 million infections, while the number of people who were sick with gastroenteritis during the season fell by 30% compared to normal rates, Aubert explained.

Related Topics

Drugs France Company March Million

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

7 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

7 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

7 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

7 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

7 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.