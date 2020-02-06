Coronavirus Prevention Measures Introduced at Kremlin

Coronavirus prevention measures have been introduced at the Kremlin, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Coronavirus prevention measures have been introduced at the Kremlin, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

A Sputnik correspondent witnessed personnel probing journalists entering a Kremlin event with a device which measures individuals' body temperature.

The process took no longer than a minute for each person, and upon entering the designated hall, Sputnik's Kremlin correspondent asked Peskov about the nature of the examination.

"These are precautionary measures," the Kremlin spokesman answered.

No suspicious cases were detected and all accredited journalists were allowed to enter the Alexander Hall where the scheduled meeting of the Presidium of the State Council and the Council on Science and education was at hand, headed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.