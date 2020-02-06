UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Coronavirus Prevention Measures Introduced At Kremlin

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 07:19 PM

Coronavirus Prevention Measures Introduced at Kremlin

Coronavirus prevention measures have been introduced at the Kremlin, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Coronavirus prevention measures have been introduced at the Kremlin, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

A Sputnik correspondent witnessed personnel probing journalists entering a Kremlin event with a device which measures individuals' body temperature.

The process took no longer than a minute for each person, and upon entering the designated hall, Sputnik's Kremlin correspondent asked Peskov about the nature of the examination.

"These are precautionary measures," the Kremlin spokesman answered.

No suspicious cases were detected and all accredited journalists were allowed to enter the Alexander Hall where the scheduled meeting of the Presidium of the State Council and the Council on Science and education was at hand, headed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Related Topics

Education Russia Vladimir Putin Event All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PM inaugurates school for orphans in Azad Kashmir

4 minutes ago

 Former TTP Spokesperson Ehsanullah Ehsan confirm ..

4 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed chairs NOC’s Board Meeting, c ..

6 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change inaugurates 3rd East Co ..

21 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives US Ambassador to UAE

36 minutes ago

New initiative to protect seagrass ecosystem that ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.