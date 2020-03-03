Coronavirus Prompts US, Israel to Cancel Military Exercise - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) The United States and Israel canceled an upcoming military exercise to avoid the risk of acquiring the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), CNN reported based on the statements provided by an anonymous official.

The official said the two sides reached the decision to cancel the exercise out of an abundance of caution in the face of the evolving situation with COVID-19, the report said on Monday.

Shortly after the cancellation, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told reporters at the Pentagon that the US military is preparing for the "worst case" scenario in which the virus creates a global pandemic.

He added that military labs are working on a vaccine with support from the Department of Health and Human Services.

Experts say it will take at least a year-and-a-half for a vaccine to be ready for widespread use, however, researchers are under growing pressure to speed up the timetable.

As of Monday, deaths from the new disease surpassed 3,000, mostly in China. However new infections in more than 60 other nations were occurring at nearly ten times the rate as in China, according to the latest data from the UN World Health Organization.