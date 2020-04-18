Coronavirus Protests Against Mitigation Measures Continue in US on Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Americans continued to hold demonstrations throughout the United States, including a mass protest outside the home of the Minnesota governor, on Friday against statewide stay-at-home orders.

A mass demonstration took place in front of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's home. Many protesters carried American flags, including some with "Trump 2020" flags. A group of protesters held an "End The Shutdown" banner and another protester held a sign that said "Fake Crisis."

Demonstrators have been voicing concerns that state governments are infringing on constitutionally protected rights. Others have also expressed worry over the damage mitigation measures are having on their local economies after several businesses were forced to close.

A protest also took place in Trenton, New Jersey on Friday morning against Governor Phil Murphy's stay-at-home order.

New Jersey is one of the US states most heavily hit by the spread of COVID-19 in the United States.

Earlier on Friday, US President Donald Trump made statements via Twitter calling for the liberation of the states of Minnesota, Michigan and Virginia.

On Thursday, Trump unveiled Federal guidelines inviting state authorities to embark on reopening their economies and restoring daily routines.

Protests this week have already taken place in Texas, Virginia, Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio, North Carolina, Utah and Wyoming.

The demonstration in Michigan was one of the most intense as protesters caused a traffic gridlock around the capital building area and several armed protesters showed up on the steps of the capital building with assault rifles.